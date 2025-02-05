Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan Sparks Global Backlash

President Donald Trump's proposal to transform Gaza into a luxury resort, while relocating Palestinians to other regions, has met with global condemnation. The plan challenges longstanding U.S. policies and raises diplomatic tensions, particularly with countries advocating for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:36 IST
Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan Sparks Global Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's proposal to take control of Gaza and transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has triggered widespread international criticism. The plan involves relocating Palestinians to other areas and has disrupted decades of U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

International powers, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, France, Russia, China, Germany, and the UK, have voiced strong opposition to the proposal, advocating for a two-state solution that includes Gaza as part of a future Palestinian state. Trump's idea has been deemed 'unacceptable' and contrary to international law by many, including Palestinian officials.

As Trump remains firm on his plan, global powers reiterate support for traditional diplomatic solutions, warning that the forced displacement of Palestinians could ignite further conflict in the region. With the possibility of impacting diplomatic relations, this proposal marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025