Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan Sparks Global Backlash

President Donald Trump's proposal to take control of Gaza and transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has triggered widespread international criticism. The plan involves relocating Palestinians to other areas and has disrupted decades of U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

International powers, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, France, Russia, China, Germany, and the UK, have voiced strong opposition to the proposal, advocating for a two-state solution that includes Gaza as part of a future Palestinian state. Trump's idea has been deemed 'unacceptable' and contrary to international law by many, including Palestinian officials.

As Trump remains firm on his plan, global powers reiterate support for traditional diplomatic solutions, warning that the forced displacement of Palestinians could ignite further conflict in the region. With the possibility of impacting diplomatic relations, this proposal marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.

