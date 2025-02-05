Left Menu

Delhi Elections: BJP Eyes Victory Amid AAP Backlash

In the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale asserts declining support for AAP due to alleged dishonesty, favoring BJP. Congress criticizes both parties for neglecting key issues. A voter turnout of 57.70% was recorded by 5 pm, with North-East district leading in participation.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, in a statement on Wednesday, claimed that the public sentiment is shifting away from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, accusing the party of deceiving voters. Athawale expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) prospects, emphasizing the nation's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Voting is currently underway in Delhi, with participation expected to rise. Voters are dissatisfied with AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of betrayal. For this reason, BJP needs to assume power to continue India's progress under PM Modi," Athawale stated. Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized both AAP and BJP for their focus on mutual conflict over public issues.

Wadettiwar argued that AAP and BJP diverted attention from main issues, engaging in internal conflict instead. He credited Congress with Delhi's development, including the metro infrastructure, over the past 15 years, asserting demand for Congress's continued leadership. As of 5 pm, the Election Commission reported a 57.70% voter turnout, with the North-East district leading at 63.83%. The South East district registered the lowest turnout at 53.77%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

