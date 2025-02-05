Global Tensions Ignite Over Trump's Dramatic Gaza Proposal

President Donald Trump's intention to reshape Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East' has sparked international tensions. His proposal, criticized by global powers such as Saudi Arabia, reflects a shift toward expansionism in U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In Ecuador, presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez challenges incumbent leader Daniel Noboa by advocating for increased social welfare and stricter penalties for criminals, rallying under the Citizens' Revolution party led by Rafael Correa.

Meanwhile, Belgium is on high alert after a metro station shooting, and Spain returns remains from its Civil War era as Santorini, Greece, faces evacuations amid ongoing tremors. Additionally, Elon Musk's influence expands in Washington following his takeover of U.S. agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)