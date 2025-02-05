Lula Rejects Trump's Expansionist Vision: A Standoff Over Global Diplomacy

In a rejection of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest foreign policy ambitions, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized Trump's proposal to take over the Gaza Strip. Lula described the idea as mere "bravado," urging respect for international diplomacy.

Trump's controversial proposal includes resettling Palestinians and turning Gaza into a "Riviera of the Middle East," a plan quickly condemned by global leaders. Lula defended the two-state solution, insisting Palestinians should manage Gaza and condemning Israel's military actions there.

Further criticizing Trump, Lula highlighted the U.S. president's expansionist tendencies, including ideas to reclaim territories like the Panama Canal and Greenland, alongside threatening tariffs. Lula emphasized the need for the U.S. to cooperate internationally, rather than issuing constant threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)