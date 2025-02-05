Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Elections: A Three-Way Battle Arises

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 57.70%. Key leaders participated and results are awaited on February 8. The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, faces challenges from the BJP and Congress. Security measures ensured peaceful voting across the capital's districts.

Voters in North-East Delhi (Photo/X@ECISVEEP). Image Credit: ANI
Voting in the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm across all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory. According to the Elections Commission of India (ECI), those already in line before the closing time were permitted to vote.

The upcoming announcement on February 8 will reveal the outcome of this three-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Notable political figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal, cast their votes alongside other key leaders and dignitaries.

With a voter turnout of 57.70% recorded by 5 pm, the North-East district reported the highest engagement. Security measures were robust, involving around 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, ensuring a peaceful election process for over 1.56 million registered voters.

