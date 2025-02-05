Delhi Assembly Elections: A Three-Way Battle Arises
Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections concluded with a voter turnout of 57.70%. Key leaders participated and results are awaited on February 8. The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, faces challenges from the BJP and Congress. Security measures ensured peaceful voting across the capital's districts.
- Country:
- India
Voting in the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm across all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory. According to the Elections Commission of India (ECI), those already in line before the closing time were permitted to vote.
The upcoming announcement on February 8 will reveal the outcome of this three-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Notable political figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal, cast their votes alongside other key leaders and dignitaries.
With a voter turnout of 57.70% recorded by 5 pm, the North-East district reported the highest engagement. Security measures were robust, involving around 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, ensuring a peaceful election process for over 1.56 million registered voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Man Sues Rahul Gandhi for Milk Spill Over Shock
BJP manifesto dangerous, it will stop free education for all in govt schools in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
Stree Shakti and Yuva Shakti: Congress Leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi Celebrated at 'Gandhi Bharat' Event
RJD Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid FIR Controversy
BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Critique with Economic Milestones