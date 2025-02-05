Delhi Assembly Elections: A Three-Way Battle Arises

Voting in the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm across all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory. According to the Elections Commission of India (ECI), those already in line before the closing time were permitted to vote.

The upcoming announcement on February 8 will reveal the outcome of this three-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Notable political figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal, cast their votes alongside other key leaders and dignitaries.

With a voter turnout of 57.70% recorded by 5 pm, the North-East district reported the highest engagement. Security measures were robust, involving around 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, ensuring a peaceful election process for over 1.56 million registered voters.

