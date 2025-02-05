Global Reactions Erupt After Trump's Gaza Takeover Proposal

President Donald Trump's suggestion that the United States might assume control over the Gaza Strip, contingent on relocating Palestinians, has triggered a wave of global condemnation.

The proposal has faced criticism from key global figures, including the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry, which reiterated that any attempts to displace Palestinians would be unacceptable and a breach of international law. Many officials, such as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, emphasized the importance of a two-state solution, warning that evicting Palestinians would exacerbate tensions.

France, Spain, and Russia echoed these sentiments, underscoring the need for Palestinians to remain in Gaza and endorsing the two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace. The controversy highlights deep international divisions over Middle Eastern policy and reaffirms global commitment to Palestinian self-determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)