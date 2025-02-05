BJP Set to Outshine AAP in Delhi Assembly Elections, Predicts Exit Polls
Exit polls indicate a BJP victory in Delhi's assembly elections, despite two predicting an AAP win. Congress is expected to remain unsuccessful. BJP's win margin varies among polls, with predictions ranging from 18 to 60 seats. Final results will be announced on February 8.
In the latest round of exit polls, indicators suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to seize power in Delhi, as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to falter. These forecasts, issued following the close of voting on Wednesday, come as a blow to the Congress, which seems set to continue its poor performance in the assembly elections.
The range of predictions varies considerably, with some polls forecasting a significant triumph for the BJP, winning between 51 and 60 seats out of 70. Others, however, hint at a narrower victory, or even an AAP triumph, revealing the volatility and competition of the political battlefield in the national capital.
For instance, the P-MARQ survey estimates BJP securing 39-49 seats, while Matrize anticipates a closer battle, projecting 35-40 seats for BJP and a competitive 32-37 for AAP. Despite the varied outcomes, the consensus appears to favor BJP, albeit with significant challenges. The actual vote count, slated for February 8, will confirm whether BJP can overcome AAP's dominance, displayed in the 2020 elections where AAP clinched 62 seats.
