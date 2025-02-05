Debate Heats Up Over Delhi's Electoral Future Amid Exit Poll Disputes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dismissed exit poll results predicting a lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, claiming these assessments have historically underestimated AAP's performance. AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta emphasized that the party has often secured more seats than projected.

Following the 70-seat assembly vote closure, exit polls largely gave the BJP an edge, but AAP remains confident of a substantial victory, anticipating Arvind Kejriwal's possible fourth term as Chief Minister. The party believes Delhi voters have chosen AAP in large numbers despite exit poll forecasts.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the predictions, interpreting them as an indication of the public's demand for corruption-free governance. BJP remains hopeful about reclaiming power in Delhi after over two decades, with official results due to be announced on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)