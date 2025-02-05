Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over Delhi's Electoral Future Amid Exit Poll Disputes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) disputes exit poll results suggesting BJP's lead in Delhi elections. Historically, exit polls have underestimated AAP’s performance, claims the party, expecting a significant victory. Conversely, BJP believes the polls reflect Delhi's desire for change and is optimistic about forming the government after 25 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:03 IST
Debate Heats Up Over Delhi's Electoral Future Amid Exit Poll Disputes
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dismissed exit poll results predicting a lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, claiming these assessments have historically underestimated AAP's performance. AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta emphasized that the party has often secured more seats than projected.

Following the 70-seat assembly vote closure, exit polls largely gave the BJP an edge, but AAP remains confident of a substantial victory, anticipating Arvind Kejriwal's possible fourth term as Chief Minister. The party believes Delhi voters have chosen AAP in large numbers despite exit poll forecasts.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the predictions, interpreting them as an indication of the public's demand for corruption-free governance. BJP remains hopeful about reclaiming power in Delhi after over two decades, with official results due to be announced on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025