Trinamool Congress's Stand Against Uniform Civil Code
Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha reiterated his party's strong opposition to the Uniform Civil Code, emphasizing their stance against any legislation that discriminates based on diet, faith, or personal choices. He criticized the BJP for promoting divisive policies and called for a 'healing touch' in the country.
In a strong statement on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha emphasized his party's unwavering stance against a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), declaring it unacceptable and opposing any discrimination based on dietary choices.
The MP from Asansol criticized the BJP's approach, labeling it as rooted in discrimination and polarization, and rejected any legislation that infringes on personal freedoms related to diet, faith, or love.
Sinha urged for a 'healing touch' within the nation, distancing from divisive ideologies. His comments followed reports of him supporting a ban on non-vegetarian food and backing the UCC implemented by the Uttarakhand government.
