Left Menu

Trinamool Congress's Stand Against Uniform Civil Code

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha reiterated his party's strong opposition to the Uniform Civil Code, emphasizing their stance against any legislation that discriminates based on diet, faith, or personal choices. He criticized the BJP for promoting divisive policies and called for a 'healing touch' in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:32 IST
Trinamool Congress's Stand Against Uniform Civil Code
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha emphasized his party's unwavering stance against a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), declaring it unacceptable and opposing any discrimination based on dietary choices.

The MP from Asansol criticized the BJP's approach, labeling it as rooted in discrimination and polarization, and rejected any legislation that infringes on personal freedoms related to diet, faith, or love.

Sinha urged for a 'healing touch' within the nation, distancing from divisive ideologies. His comments followed reports of him supporting a ban on non-vegetarian food and backing the UCC implemented by the Uttarakhand government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025