Trinamool Congress's Stand Against Uniform Civil Code

In a strong statement on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha emphasized his party's unwavering stance against a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), declaring it unacceptable and opposing any discrimination based on dietary choices.

The MP from Asansol criticized the BJP's approach, labeling it as rooted in discrimination and polarization, and rejected any legislation that infringes on personal freedoms related to diet, faith, or love.

Sinha urged for a 'healing touch' within the nation, distancing from divisive ideologies. His comments followed reports of him supporting a ban on non-vegetarian food and backing the UCC implemented by the Uttarakhand government.

(With inputs from agencies.)