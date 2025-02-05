Left Menu

Congress Thanks Delhi Voters for Support in Assembly Elections

The Delhi Congress expressed gratitude to voters for their participation in recent elections, describing their support as a vital strength. Amidst a contest involving the AAP and BJP, the Congress seeks to regain influence, with outcomes set to be declared on Saturday. The election featured 699 candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Congress party expressed its gratitude to the people of Delhi for their participation in the assembly elections, highlighting the importance of their support.

Through a social media post on the platform X, the Delhi Congress Committee extended heartfelt thanks to all voters and Congress workers, emphasizing the significance of this 'festival of democracy.'

With 699 candidates vying for 70 assembly seats, the Congress aims to make a comeback after drawing a blank in previous elections. The results will be announced on Saturday, as the contest unfolds amidst competing ambitions from AAP and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

