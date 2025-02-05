Left Menu

Hezbollah Condemns U.S. Plans for Gaza Relocation

Hezbollah has criticized U.S. plans to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, describing them as 'criminal orders.' This follows President Trump's announcement about resettling Palestinians elsewhere to develop Gaza economically. The comments were made by Hussein Moussawi, an advisor to Hezbollah's secretary general.

Updated: 05-02-2025 23:21 IST
  Egypt

Hezbollah's official representative has denounced the U.S. proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, labeling these plans as 'criminal orders.' This criticism comes in response to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump divulged plans for the United States to assume control over Gaza following the resettlement of Palestinians to unspecified regions.

The proposal, aimed at fostering economic development in Gaza, was met with opposition, as expressed by Hussein Moussawi, a political advisor to Hezbollah's secretary general. These comments were released through an official statement from the Hezbollah group.

