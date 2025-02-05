Hezbollah Condemns U.S. Plans for Gaza Relocation

Hezbollah's official representative has denounced the U.S. proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, labeling these plans as 'criminal orders.' This criticism comes in response to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump divulged plans for the United States to assume control over Gaza following the resettlement of Palestinians to unspecified regions.

The proposal, aimed at fostering economic development in Gaza, was met with opposition, as expressed by Hussein Moussawi, a political advisor to Hezbollah's secretary general. These comments were released through an official statement from the Hezbollah group.

(With inputs from agencies.)