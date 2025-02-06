Left Menu

Trump's Vision for Gaza: A 'Generous' Proposal or Controversial Move?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described President Trump's idea to transform Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East' as a generous gesture. Rubio emphasized the humanitarian aspect, noting Gaza's dire conditions due to unexploded munitions and debris. He clarified this move was not meant as hostile.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday characterized President Donald Trump's proposal to redevelop Gaza as the 'Riviera of the Middle East' as a magnanimous offer.

Addressing a news conference with the Guatemalan president in the capital city, Rubio insisted that the plan was not intended to be hostile. Instead, he highlighted the dire situation in the Palestinian territory, likening it to a natural disaster zone plagued by unexploded munitions and debris.

With reconstruction efforts anticipated, Rubio acknowledged the immediate need for displaced residents to find temporary shelter. His comments were aimed at emphasizing the humanitarian underpinnings of Trump's redevelopment vision.

