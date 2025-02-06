Francois Bayrou Survives No-Confidence Votes, Paves Way for Crucial 2025 Budget

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou successfully navigated two no-confidence votes in parliament on Wednesday, removing obstacles to the advancement of the crucial 2025 budget. Intended to curb France's escalating national debt, the budget has been a focal point of political contention.

The no-confidence motions were spearheaded by hard-left factions but failed to gain sufficient support as both the far-right National Rally and the centre-left Socialists refrained from voting. Out of the needed 289 votes, only 128 and 122 lawmakers backed the motions, respectively.

The controversy erupted after Bayrou used Article 49.3, a constitutional clause permitting the government to pass the budget sans a parliamentary vote. France's political scene has been unsettled since President Emmanuel Macron's call for a snap election resulted in a divided parliament, complicating budget negotiations and previously toppling former Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government within three months.

