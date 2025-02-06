Lara Trump's Prime Time Debut: A New Voice on Fox

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, will soon become a primetime television host as she takes the helm of a new weekend program on Fox News Channel. The show, titled "My View with Lara Trump," is scheduled to premiere on February 22 and will be broadcast on Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Previously, Lara Trump was in the political spotlight as a potential candidate to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. However, she withdrew her consideration for the seat in December, opting instead to return to her role in media.

Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump's son Eric, has prior experience on Fox News Channel, serving as a contributor from 2021 to 2022.

