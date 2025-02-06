Controversial U.S. Gaza Takeover Plan Sparks Debate

President Donald Trump's recent proposal for the United States to take control of the Gaza Strip has ignited a mix of support and skepticism among lawmakers, including fellow Republicans. His plan envisions turning the war-ravaged area into a prosperous region, akin to a 'Riviera of the Middle East,' after resettling Palestinian residents elsewhere.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump suggested the U.S. takeover, sparking varied reactions. While some Republicans within Congress endorsed the idea as bold and necessary, others argued against it, emphasizing the risks and the financial burden on American taxpayers. Dissenters also highlighted their preference for a two-state solution, reflecting longstanding U.S. diplomatic policies.

Despite narrow Republican majorities in Congress, Democratic leaders have denounced the proposal, terming it unethical. Meanwhile, several key Republican figures echoed concerns about unilateral decisions affecting international stability, citing apprehensions over further military engagement. The controversial plan has also been met with lukewarm reception among Republican voters, according to recent polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)