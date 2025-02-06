Left Menu

Trump's Gaza Proposal: Mixed Reactions Among Arab and Muslim Leaders

Arab American and Muslim leaders express mixed reactions to Donald Trump's proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians. While some view it as unrealistic, others still consider Trump a better peace option than his Democratic opponents, despite sharp rhetoric criticisms.

Updated: 06-02-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:09 IST
Trump's Gaza Proposal: Mixed Reactions Among Arab and Muslim Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump's proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians has drawn mixed reactions from Arab American and Muslim leaders. While some criticize the plan as unrealistic, others believe Trump remains a preferable option for lasting peace in the region compared to his Democratic rivals.

Several leaders, including Bishara Bahbah, founder of Arab Americans for Trump, argue that Trump's statements are unlikely to have significant political consequences and emphasize their opposition to any transfer of Palestinians. Trump supporters see him as the best choice to prevent further conflict in Gaza.

Despite divided opinions on Trump's rhetoric, a percentage of the Arab and Muslim community shifted support away from the Democratic Party during the 2024 elections. The move impacted swing states like Michigan, home to a large population of Arabs, Muslims, and Palestinians, highlighting a rift over U.S. policies in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

