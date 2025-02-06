Trump's Gaza Proposal: Mixed Reactions Among Arab and Muslim Leaders

Donald Trump's proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians has drawn mixed reactions from Arab American and Muslim leaders. While some criticize the plan as unrealistic, others believe Trump remains a preferable option for lasting peace in the region compared to his Democratic rivals.

Several leaders, including Bishara Bahbah, founder of Arab Americans for Trump, argue that Trump's statements are unlikely to have significant political consequences and emphasize their opposition to any transfer of Palestinians. Trump supporters see him as the best choice to prevent further conflict in Gaza.

Despite divided opinions on Trump's rhetoric, a percentage of the Arab and Muslim community shifted support away from the Democratic Party during the 2024 elections. The move impacted swing states like Michigan, home to a large population of Arabs, Muslims, and Palestinians, highlighting a rift over U.S. policies in the Middle East.

