Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Outcry

President Donald Trump has unveiled a controversial plan for the United States to take over Gaza, proposing the transformation of the territory into a resort now dubbed the 'Riviera of the Middle East.' This proposal has drawn widespread criticism from Arab countries, Western allies, and human rights groups, who see it as a stark shift in American policy towards the region.

At a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump outlined his vision to demolish Gaza's remaining structures and develop a global tourist destination, while resettling Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan. 'You'll make Gaza into an international, unbelievable place,' Trump claimed, sparking outrage and vows of resistance from Palestinian residents who refuse to vacate their land.

The international response to Trump's proposal has been overwhelmingly negative. Countries including Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, as well as the United Nations, have condemned the plan as ethnic cleansing. Meanwhile, Israel's prolonged military campaign has devastated Gaza, with 60% of buildings damaged or destroyed, exacerbating fears of further instability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)