Debate Erupts Over Trump's Gaza Relocation Proposal

President Donald Trump's proposal for the permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza has faced pushback from US allies and Republican lawmakers, leading to walk-backs by Trump's key spokespeople. This proposal could jeopardize regional stability and decades-long efforts towards a two-state solution.

Updated: 06-02-2025 03:10 IST
President Donald Trump's suggestion to permanently relocate Palestinians from Gaza was met with significant backlash from American allies and Republican lawmakers, prompting clarifications from top officials.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized Trump's idea was only for temporary relocation during reconstruction, though this too faced criticism.

The proposal has raised concerns about Middle Eastern stability and undermines efforts towards a two-state solution, caution Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

