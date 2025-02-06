Debate Erupts Over Trump's Gaza Relocation Proposal

President Donald Trump's suggestion to permanently relocate Palestinians from Gaza was met with significant backlash from American allies and Republican lawmakers, prompting clarifications from top officials.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized Trump's idea was only for temporary relocation during reconstruction, though this too faced criticism.

The proposal has raised concerns about Middle Eastern stability and undermines efforts towards a two-state solution, caution Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)