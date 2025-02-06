Mexico and U.S. Forge Stronger Economic Bonds

The Deputy Foreign Trade Minister of Mexico, Luis Rosendo Gutierrez, sat down with key U.S. government figures at the White House this Wednesday. The agenda focused on fostering a continuous and transparent dialogue concerning economic matters, Gutierrez disclosed to Reuters.

Both countries are set to engage in regular discussions aimed at fortifying regional supply chains. Additionally, they are keen on enhancing the traceability of foreign investments, marking a collaborative effort to bolster economic ties between the neighboring nations.

Conspicuously absent from the talk's itinerary was any mention of tariffs, signaling a potential shift in focus towards mutual growth and cooperation, Gutierrez reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)