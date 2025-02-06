Left Menu

Economic Collaboration: Mexico and U.S. Forge Path Ahead

Mexican and U.S. officials pledged to maintain open dialogue on economic collaboration, focusing on regional supply chains and foreign investment traceability. Key discussions at the White House also included consultation kick-offs for the USMCA trade pact review, scheduled for 2026, with tariffs not yet on the agenda.

In a significant move to bolster economic partnerships, Mexican and U.S. officials affirmed their commitment to open dialogue on regional supply chains and foreign investment traceability.

The crucial discussions, held at the White House, also marked the commencement of public consultations in preparation for a comprehensive review of the USMCA trade pact, as highlighted by Deputy Foreign Trade Minister Luis Rosendo Gutierrez. The review is anticipated to take place in 2026, and tariffs remain off the immediate agenda.

Recent commitments, including Mexico's deployment of 10,000 National Guard troops to address border issues, have averted the immediate imposition of 25% tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump. The discussions reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

