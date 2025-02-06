Leadership Change at U.S. AI Safety Institute
Elizabeth Kelly, the first director of the U.S. AI Safety Institute, announced her departure, opening questions about the future direction of the institute under President Donald Trump. She shared the news in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 06:43 IST
Kelly's departure raises questions regarding the future direction of the nascent government body, particularly concerning AI safety measures under President Donald Trump's administration.
Her exit marks a significant transition for the institute, which was established to oversee artificial intelligence safety protocols and regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
