Leadership Change at U.S. AI Safety Institute

Updated: 06-02-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 06:43 IST
Elizabeth Kelly, the inaugural director of the U.S. AI Safety Institute, has announced her departure from her role. The announcement was made in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Kelly's departure raises questions regarding the future direction of the nascent government body, particularly concerning AI safety measures under President Donald Trump's administration.

Her exit marks a significant transition for the institute, which was established to oversee artificial intelligence safety protocols and regulations.

