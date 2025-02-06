Sheikh Noorul Hassan Takes Charge: NPP's New Legislative Leader in Manipur

The National Peoples' Party (NPP) has named Sheikh Noorul Hassan, the MLA from Kshetrigao, as the leader of its legislative party in the Manipur assembly. This decision follows the passing of the former leader, MLA Kayisii.

In an official statement, Conrad K Sangma, the party president, announced Hassan's appointment amid the grief over Kayisii's untimely demise. Furthermore, Y Joykumar Singh, the party's interim state president, has appointed Hassan as the working president of NPP Manipur until further directives are issued.

Last year, the NPP, which has seven MLAs in Manipur, decided to pull back its support for the N Biren Singh administration, signaling a shift in the state's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)