WBBSE Verification Process for Assistant Teacher Appointments
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has scheduled a verification process on March 2 for candidates recommended by the WBSSC for the post of Assistant Teacher. Candidates must present original and photocopied documents to secure appointments in Higher Secondary schools.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced a verification session for prospective assistant teachers on March 2. Candidates recommended by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) must present themselves at the WBBSE headquarters with all necessary documents at noon.
This verification process precedes the issuance of appointment letters for the role of Assistant Teacher (Post Graduate). It is essential for candidates to bring original documents and a set of self-attested photocopies for submission.
The recruitment targets Post Graduate teaching positions in Higher Secondary schools across West Bengal. Candidates unable to attend the scheduled verification will be notified of alternate dates.
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra' to Drive Change in West Bengal
Development work getting stalled in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu because govts there are not implementing Central schemes: PM Modi.
Bomb Hoax Sweeps West Bengal: Post and Passport Offices Targeted
Unprecedented Leadership Shift in West Bengal Education Council
Earthquake tremors felt in Kolkata, adjacent West Bengal districts, cause panic among people: Officials.