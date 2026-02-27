Left Menu

WBBSE Verification Process for Assistant Teacher Appointments

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has scheduled a verification process on March 2 for candidates recommended by the WBSSC for the post of Assistant Teacher. Candidates must present original and photocopied documents to secure appointments in Higher Secondary schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:59 IST
WBBSE Verification Process for Assistant Teacher Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced a verification session for prospective assistant teachers on March 2. Candidates recommended by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) must present themselves at the WBBSE headquarters with all necessary documents at noon.

This verification process precedes the issuance of appointment letters for the role of Assistant Teacher (Post Graduate). It is essential for candidates to bring original documents and a set of self-attested photocopies for submission.

The recruitment targets Post Graduate teaching positions in Higher Secondary schools across West Bengal. Candidates unable to attend the scheduled verification will be notified of alternate dates.

TRENDING

1
Britain Withdraws Staff and Shuts Embassy in Iran Amid Tensions

Britain Withdraws Staff and Shuts Embassy in Iran Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Delhi Police Revolutionizes Patrolling with 'TEJAS Patrol'

Delhi Police Revolutionizes Patrolling with 'TEJAS Patrol'

 India
3
Cadillac Honors Racing Legend with MAC-26 F1 Entry

Cadillac Honors Racing Legend with MAC-26 F1 Entry

 Global
4
Prominent Militant Leader Surrenders Amid Ongoing Tensions in Meghalaya

Prominent Militant Leader Surrenders Amid Ongoing Tensions in Meghalaya

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026