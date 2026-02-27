WBBSE Verification Process for Assistant Teacher Appointments

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced a verification session for prospective assistant teachers on March 2. Candidates recommended by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) must present themselves at the WBBSE headquarters with all necessary documents at noon.

This verification process precedes the issuance of appointment letters for the role of Assistant Teacher (Post Graduate). It is essential for candidates to bring original documents and a set of self-attested photocopies for submission.

The recruitment targets Post Graduate teaching positions in Higher Secondary schools across West Bengal. Candidates unable to attend the scheduled verification will be notified of alternate dates.