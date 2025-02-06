Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams New Education Policy as 'Industrialist Conspiracy'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has denounced the New Education Policy, labeling it a conspiracy favoring industrialists. Speaking at a protest in Delhi, Yadav vowed his party's continued opposition, stressing the policy's shift of power from state governments to industrialists, invoking Atal Bihari Vajpayee's warning on industrialist-politician dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:34 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Slams New Education Policy as 'Industrialist Conspiracy'
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the New Education Policy, terming it a 'conspiracy' designed to cede control of universities to industrialists. His remarks came during a protest led by the DMK students wing against the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft rules on Thursday in Delhi.

Yadav invoked the cautionary words of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who warned that relentless support for industrialists would subjugate politicians to their whims. The New Education Policy, according to Yadav, epitomizes this danger, with its alleged aim to usurp state government powers in favor of industrial interests.

The Samajwadi Party chief promised unwavering opposition to the policy, asserting support for the DMK's stance. As the political momentum gathers, notable figures like Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are joining the protest, highlighting the contentious reforms outlined by the UGC, which remain a point of fierce debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025