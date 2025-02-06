Akhilesh Yadav Slams New Education Policy as 'Industrialist Conspiracy'

In a fiery address, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the New Education Policy, terming it a 'conspiracy' designed to cede control of universities to industrialists. His remarks came during a protest led by the DMK students wing against the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft rules on Thursday in Delhi.

Yadav invoked the cautionary words of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who warned that relentless support for industrialists would subjugate politicians to their whims. The New Education Policy, according to Yadav, epitomizes this danger, with its alleged aim to usurp state government powers in favor of industrial interests.

The Samajwadi Party chief promised unwavering opposition to the policy, asserting support for the DMK's stance. As the political momentum gathers, notable figures like Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are joining the protest, highlighting the contentious reforms outlined by the UGC, which remain a point of fierce debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)