Tensions Rise as Spain Refuses to Accept Displaced Gazans
Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares rejected Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz's suggestion for Spain to accept displaced Palestinians from Gaza. Albares emphasized that Gaza should remain part of the future Palestinian state amid U.S. plans for the territory, sparking tensions with Israel's proposal to relocate residents.
In a recent development, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has firmly rejected the proposal put forth by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, suggesting that Spain should accept Palestinians displaced from Gaza.
Albares, in an interview with the Spanish radio station RNE, stressed that the rightful territory for Gazans remains Gaza, which should be an integral part of any future Palestinian state. This statement comes in response to Katz's order for the army to devise a plan for the 'voluntary departure' of Gaza's residents, as reported by Israeli media.
The controversy intensified following U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement regarding plans to take control of Gaza to relocate its residents and convert the region into a 'Riviera of the Middle East.' Katz asserted that nations such as Spain, Ireland, and Norway, which have recognized Palestinian statehood, are legally obligated to admit Gaza residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
My administration is acting with unprecedented pace to fix disasters we inherited from a totally inept group of people: Donald Trump.
In just 4 days, we have accomplished what other regimes couldn't do in four years: Donald Trump in Davos address.
Saudi crown prince says the kingdom intends to invest $600 billion in the US during call with President Donald Trump, reports AP.
If a business doesn't manufacture its products in America, there would be tariffs to pay: Donald Trump.