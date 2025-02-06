Tensions Rise as Spain Refuses to Accept Displaced Gazans

In a recent development, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has firmly rejected the proposal put forth by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, suggesting that Spain should accept Palestinians displaced from Gaza.

Albares, in an interview with the Spanish radio station RNE, stressed that the rightful territory for Gazans remains Gaza, which should be an integral part of any future Palestinian state. This statement comes in response to Katz's order for the army to devise a plan for the 'voluntary departure' of Gaza's residents, as reported by Israeli media.

The controversy intensified following U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement regarding plans to take control of Gaza to relocate its residents and convert the region into a 'Riviera of the Middle East.' Katz asserted that nations such as Spain, Ireland, and Norway, which have recognized Palestinian statehood, are legally obligated to admit Gaza residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)