Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan Sparks Global Outcry

Israel's defence minister has instructed the army to draft a plan for the 'voluntary departure' of Gaza residents, following President Trump's contentious proposal to take over Gaza and transform it into a tourist hub. The plan has received international backlash and raised concerns of ethnic cleansing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:48 IST
Israel's defence minister has directed the army to prepare a plan for the voluntary emigration of Gaza residents, as reported by Israeli media. This follows U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial announcement about taking over Gaza, which has been met with widespread international condemnation.

The proposed plan aims to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, envisaging its transformation into a tourism hotspot dubbed the 'Riviera of the Middle East.' Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz mentioned that countries like Spain, Ireland, and Norway should be obligated to take in Palestinians due to their critical stance on Israel's previous military actions in Gaza.

Trump's plan has been criticized by world powers, including Russia, China, and Germany, with concerns over potential new conflicts. Regional leaders like Saudi Arabia and Jordan's King Abdullah have also rejected the proposal, viewing it as an attempt to displace Palestinians. Hamas condemned the idea as 'ridiculous and absurd.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

