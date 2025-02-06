Left Menu

Spain Stands Firm Against Gaza Displacements

Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, rejected a proposal by Israel's Defense Minister for Spain to accept Palestinians displaced from Gaza. Albares emphasized Gaza's rightful claim as part of a future Palestinian state, amid controversial plans outlined by the U.S. concerning the region's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:53 IST
Jose Manuel Albares

Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has firmly refuted Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz's proposal, advocating for Spain to accept displaced Palestinians from Gaza. This comes amidst rising tensions in the Middle East over the fate of Gaza's inhabitants.

In a recent interview with Spanish radio, Albares declared that "Gazans' land is Gaza," underscoring the region's significance as part of a future Palestinian state. His comments challenge Israeli media reports that Katz ordered the military to devise a plan allowing Gaza residents' 'voluntary departure.'

Adding to the controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled unexpected plans for American intervention in Gaza, proposing to resettle its residents and transform the area. Katz suggested that Spain, along with Ireland and Norway, have legal obligations to accept Gaza's displaced population, further complicating international diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

