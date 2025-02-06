Spain Stands Firm Against Gaza Displacements
Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, rejected a proposal by Israel's Defense Minister for Spain to accept Palestinians displaced from Gaza. Albares emphasized Gaza's rightful claim as part of a future Palestinian state, amid controversial plans outlined by the U.S. concerning the region's future.
Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has firmly refuted Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz's proposal, advocating for Spain to accept displaced Palestinians from Gaza. This comes amidst rising tensions in the Middle East over the fate of Gaza's inhabitants.
In a recent interview with Spanish radio, Albares declared that "Gazans' land is Gaza," underscoring the region's significance as part of a future Palestinian state. His comments challenge Israeli media reports that Katz ordered the military to devise a plan allowing Gaza residents' 'voluntary departure.'
Adding to the controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled unexpected plans for American intervention in Gaza, proposing to resettle its residents and transform the area. Katz suggested that Spain, along with Ireland and Norway, have legal obligations to accept Gaza's displaced population, further complicating international diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.
My administration is acting with unprecedented pace to fix disasters we inherited from a totally inept group of people: Donald Trump.
In just 4 days, we have accomplished what other regimes couldn't do in four years: Donald Trump in Davos address.
Saudi crown prince says the kingdom intends to invest $600 billion in the US during call with President Donald Trump, reports AP.
If a business doesn't manufacture its products in America, there would be tariffs to pay: Donald Trump.