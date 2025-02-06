Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as US Military-Contracted Plane Crashes in the Philippines

A plane contracted by the US military crashed in a Philippine rice field, killing all four aboard. The accident occurred in Maguindanao del Sur, and the victims appeared to be foreign nationals. The incident highlights US military presence in the southern Philippines, where they aid Filipino forces.

Updated: 06-02-2025 18:31 IST
A US military-contracted plane tragically crashed into a rice field in the southern Philippines on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of all four individuals on board. The US Embassy and local officials have confirmed the incident.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines verified the crash of the light aircraft in Maguindanao del Sur province, yet withheld additional details. US Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay stated that further information will be disseminated by the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Authorities have recovered the bodies of four individuals, believed to be foreign nationals, from the wreckage in Ampatuan town. Additionally, a water buffalo on the ground was reported killed due to the crash. The ongoing presence of US forces in the region, aiding Filipino military operations against Muslim militants, underscores the strategic significance of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

