TMC Critiques Modi's Rajya Sabha Speech for Missing Key Issues
TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha for omitting critical issues such as Manipur's conflict. He described the speech as repetitive, missing crucial topics like price rise and crimes against women, echoing earlier critiques about the government's narrative.
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien voiced strong criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting its omission of vital issues, including the ongoing strife in Manipur.
O'Brien took to social media platform X to express his concerns, describing the speech as reiterative and lacking substance. According to him, the prime minister's address mirrored the 'same old script' seen before.
The TMC parliamentary party leader pinpointed specific topics absent from the speech, such as price inflation, women's safety, federalism, and other socio-economic challenges, noting these were previously left out of the president's address too.
(With inputs from agencies.)
