Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Tour: Shaping RSS's Future in West Bengal

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a strategic 10-day tour in West Bengal, arriving from Kerala on Thursday evening. His visit aims to evaluate the organisation's framework and plan its future trajectory through dialogues with key leaders.

Senior RSS leader Jishnu Basu confirmed that Bhagwat's engagements will span across the Dakshin Banga zone from February 7 to 10, covering districts such as Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata, and North and South 24 Parganas.

In addition, he will travel to the Madhya Banga zone starting February 13, and will inaugurate a new RSS office on February 14. Bhagwat's itinerary includes a brainstorming session, a functionaries' conference, and vital meetings aimed at reinforcing RSS's mission in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)