Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Tour: Shaping RSS's Future in West Bengal

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat embarked on a 10-day visit to West Bengal. His agenda includes assessing the RSS structure, engaging with leaders for future planning, and attending key meetings and events across various zones. Bhagwat's tour aims to strengthen the organisation's presence and strategy in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:39 IST
Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Tour: Shaping RSS's Future in West Bengal
Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a strategic 10-day tour in West Bengal, arriving from Kerala on Thursday evening. His visit aims to evaluate the organisation's framework and plan its future trajectory through dialogues with key leaders.

Senior RSS leader Jishnu Basu confirmed that Bhagwat's engagements will span across the Dakshin Banga zone from February 7 to 10, covering districts such as Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Kolkata, and North and South 24 Parganas.

In addition, he will travel to the Madhya Banga zone starting February 13, and will inaugurate a new RSS office on February 14. Bhagwat's itinerary includes a brainstorming session, a functionaries' conference, and vital meetings aimed at reinforcing RSS's mission in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

