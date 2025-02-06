LDF Protests Alleged Inhumane Treatment in US Deportations

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) MPs staged a protest on Thursday, condemning the deportation process of 104 Indian immigrants by the US and describing their treatment as 'inhumane.'

The deported individuals arrived in Amritsar on a US military flight, under strict conditions of handcuffing throughout their journey, sparking outcry among Indian parliamentarians.

LDF MPs criticized India's muted response to the Trump administration, labeling it as a significant concern and demanding government action to uphold the dignity of its citizens abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)