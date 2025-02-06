LDF Protests Alleged Inhumane Treatment in US Deportations
Left Democratic Front MPs protested against the US deportation of 104 Indian immigrants, claiming they were treated 'inhumanely.' They criticized the Indian government's response, urging stronger action against the mistreatment and calling for more dignity and respect for deported Indian nationals.
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) MPs staged a protest on Thursday, condemning the deportation process of 104 Indian immigrants by the US and describing their treatment as 'inhumane.'
The deported individuals arrived in Amritsar on a US military flight, under strict conditions of handcuffing throughout their journey, sparking outcry among Indian parliamentarians.
LDF MPs criticized India's muted response to the Trump administration, labeling it as a significant concern and demanding government action to uphold the dignity of its citizens abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
