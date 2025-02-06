Congress Criticizes Modi's Speech: A Debate over India's Future
The Congress strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in the Rajya Sabha, accusing him of distorting history and ignoring pressing economic and social issues. They claimed Modi's address was heavily focused on attacking Congress rather than addressing unemployment, inflation, and economic inequality in India.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his speech in the Rajya Sabha. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Modi's ability to pave the path for India's future, accusing him of living in the past. The opposition claimed the speech was riddled with lies and half-truths.
Kharge noted that the Modi government's focus on historically-based rhetoric failed to address critical issues like unemployment, inflation, and falling investments. He argued that Modi's speech shifted blame onto Congress without tackling the pressing challenges India's economy faces.
In response, Modi accused Congress of prioritizing appeasement for electoral gains. He defended his government's approach, emphasizing inclusivity for the whole nation. As tensions between opposing narratives escalate, both sides spar over India's direction under current leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nicola Willis Celebrates Drop in Inflation, Predicts Relief for Kiwi Households
SA's Annual Inflation for 2024 Drops to 4.4%, Down from 6% in 2023
Debating India's Inflation Metrics: Beyond Food Prices
Voices from Northeast Delhi: A Call for Action on Unemployment and Sanitation
Inflation and Sovereign Debt: Norway's Wealth Fund CEO Warns of Market Risks