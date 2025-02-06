Congress Criticizes Modi's Speech: A Debate over India's Future

The Congress party sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his speech in the Rajya Sabha. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Modi's ability to pave the path for India's future, accusing him of living in the past. The opposition claimed the speech was riddled with lies and half-truths.

Kharge noted that the Modi government's focus on historically-based rhetoric failed to address critical issues like unemployment, inflation, and falling investments. He argued that Modi's speech shifted blame onto Congress without tackling the pressing challenges India's economy faces.

In response, Modi accused Congress of prioritizing appeasement for electoral gains. He defended his government's approach, emphasizing inclusivity for the whole nation. As tensions between opposing narratives escalate, both sides spar over India's direction under current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)