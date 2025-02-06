Left Menu

Outcry Over Mistreatment of Indian Deportees from the U.S.

104 Indian migrants were deported to Amritsar from the U.S., prompting strong reactions from former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar and others. Allegations of inhumane treatment during deportation have sparked political protests, with demands for accountability and diplomatic intervention to ensure respect for human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:48 IST
Former Union Law and Justice Minister Ashwani Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The deportation of 104 Indian migrants to Amritsar from the United States has ignited intense criticism from political leaders and human rights advocates. Former Union Minister for Law and Justice, Ashwani Kumar, condemned the U.S. administration for what he described as a 'heart-rending ordeal' that reveals the hypocrisy of America's claims as a global defender of human rights.

Kumar urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to address the 'inhuman treatment' suffered by the deportees at the highest diplomatic levels, calling for accountability and punitive measures against those responsible. Reports of chaining and handcuffing aboard a U.S. Army plane, reportedly restricting deportees' access to basic facilities, have added fuel to the controversy.

The deportation process, described as organized by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, sparked protests outside the Indian Parliament. Critics, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, questioned the government's handling of the incident and emphasized the purported friendship between PM Modi and former U.S. President Trump, seeking answers over the perceived neglect of Indian citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

