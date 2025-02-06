Modi's Vision: Empowering India's Middle Class and Neo-Middle Class

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the middle class for propelling India's growth, emphasizing his administration's achievements during a parliamentary address on Thursday.

He highlighted tax reforms that increased income tax exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh, compared to Rs 2 lakh in 2013, and proudly stated his government's efforts to lift 25 crore people out of poverty.

Modi also contrasted his administration with past governments, focusing on digital advancements, economic empowerment, and bypassing the 'licence raj' system, fostering a vibrant 'Make in India' initiative.

