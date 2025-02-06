Modi's Vision: Empowering India's Middle Class and Neo-Middle Class
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the middle class's role in India's growth, highlighting his government's achievements, including tax reforms, poverty reduction, and affirmative action. Modi contrasted his administration's initiatives with previous governments and emphasized India's rising global economic standing, driven by empowerment policies and digital advancements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the middle class for propelling India's growth, emphasizing his administration's achievements during a parliamentary address on Thursday.
He highlighted tax reforms that increased income tax exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh, compared to Rs 2 lakh in 2013, and proudly stated his government's efforts to lift 25 crore people out of poverty.
Modi also contrasted his administration with past governments, focusing on digital advancements, economic empowerment, and bypassing the 'licence raj' system, fostering a vibrant 'Make in India' initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ads2Publish: Transforming Newspaper Ad Booking in India
Political Storm Brews Over Alleged PPE Kit Procurement Corruption in Kerala
Debate Over Video Reviews in Australian Open Tennis Match Ignites
Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes
Prince Harry's Legal Victory: Settlement Reached with News Group Newspapers