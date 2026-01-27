Left Menu

Bari Weiss: Steering CBS News through a Political Reset

Bari Weiss, the newly appointed CBS News Editor-In-Chief, attempts a bold political overhaul of CBS News. With no prior broadcast experience, Weiss aims to reshape the network's image, cut staff, and introduce fresh commentators, despite challenges including internal dissension, viewership declines, and media criticism.

Bari Weiss, notably lacking broadcast experience, steps into her role as CBS News Editor-In-Chief with ambitious plans to politically realign the network. Known for founding The Free Press, Weiss aims to diversify perspectives at CBS while addressing accusations of liberal bias.

Since her appointment in October, Weiss has faced significant challenges. These include internal staff conflict and lower viewership ratings for CBS's flagship news show, which lags behind rivals ABC and NBC. Weiss's decision to delay a controversial "60 Minutes" segment sparked criticism within the network.

Despite initial setbacks, including criticism from media figures like Nikki Glaser, Weiss is striving to bring innovation and tech-savvy approaches to CBS News. A notable move was appointing Tony Dokoupil as the new evening broadcast anchor. His debut attracted more viewers than previous broadcasts, yet CBS still ranks last in viewership against its primary competitors.

