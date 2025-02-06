Left Menu

Assam CM Leads Groundbreaking Initiatives with District Heads

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged with District Commissioners via video conference, discussing key socio-economic initiatives such as Orunodoi 3.0. The meeting emphasized collaboration and the inclusive impact of programs. A cultural event featuring a world-record Jhumur dance performance was also announced, celebrating 200 years of Assam Tea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:23 IST
Assam CM holds video conference with District Commissioners on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a video conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, connecting with District Commissioners statewide. The conference served as a platform to discuss and evaluate the progress of several pivotal initiatives underpinning Assam's socio-economic growth.

The dialogue primarily focused on Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, and Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan. CM Sarma highlighted the importance of cooperation and effective execution of these programs, stressing on inclusivity to ensure that their benefits extend to the state's farthest reaches.

Acknowledging the critical importance of local governance, Sarma announced that Co-District Commissioners would play a vital role in overseeing Orunodoi 3.0's implementation. He emphasized their responsibilities in the District Level Monitoring Committees to enhance the scheme's efficiency at the grassroots. Reviews were also provided for Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan aimed at promoting self-sufficiency through entrepreneurship and gender empowerment.

Beyond these initiatives, the CM spotlighted an upcoming cultural milestone - a mass Jhumur dance event at Sarusajai on February 24 aiming to set a world record. Directives were issued for its live-streaming in tea gardens to include remote communities in the festivity. This event, marking 200 years of Assam Tea, underscores the state's enduring pride in its iconic tea industry.

