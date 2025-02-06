International Outcry Over Trump's Controversial Gaza Relocation Plan

The Trump administration's controversial plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza has ignited international backlash. Egypt, a crucial peace partner, vociferously opposes the proposal, citing risks to regional stability and its long-standing peace treaty with Israel.

Though depicted as voluntary and temporary, the plan faces universal Palestinian rejection, with fears of permanent displacement. Human Rights Watch labels it as potential 'ethnic cleansing.'

Despite the controversy, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed military preparations for emigration through multiple channels. However, no signs of preparations are evident, and diplomatic tensions continue to rise.

