Delhi Poll Showdown: Poaching Allegations Fly as Election Day Looms
Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of trying to poach AAP candidates by offering them ministerial positions and monetary incentives ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results. BJP dismisses these claims as a sign of AAP's anxiety over possible defeat, creating political tension in the city's run-up to the election outcome.
In a riveting twist ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll results, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to poach AAP candidates. Kejriwal claims BJP offered ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore to AAP hopefuls willing to defect.
This allegation was vehemently dismissed by the BJP, which threatened legal action against AAP leaders calling it a fabrication. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva labeled the accusations as desperate moves by the AAP under the pressure of an impending electoral defeat.
As the political climate intensifies, AAP insists that its candidates document any attempts through recordings and spy cameras as proof of BJP's alleged misconduct. The Delhi election results, due soon, will reveal whether AAP maintains governance or if BJP finally claims power in the capital after 27 years.
