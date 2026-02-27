Maharashtra Political Strategizing: Leaders Meet Amid Rajya Sabha Election Tensions

In a significant political move, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut visited NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Friday. This meeting comes as tensions rise within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over candidate selections for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Pawar, currently undergoing a routine check-up, discussed various social and political issues with Raut, signaling critical strategizing ahead of the polls. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), holds sufficient votes to secure at least one of the seven Rajya Sabha seats scheduled to open in April.

The Sena (UBT) has expressed interest in claiming the winnable seat, while Supriya Sule of the NCP (SP) has voiced her party's preference for Sharad Pawar's reappointment to the Upper House. The election is set for March 16, promising to test the alliance's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)