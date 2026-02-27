Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Strategizing: Leaders Meet Amid Rajya Sabha Election Tensions

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut met with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar at a hospital in Mumbai as a power struggle brews within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Discussions focused on potential candidates and alliance positioning for one of the available seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:22 IST
Maharashtra Political Strategizing: Leaders Meet Amid Rajya Sabha Election Tensions
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut visited NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Friday. This meeting comes as tensions rise within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over candidate selections for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Pawar, currently undergoing a routine check-up, discussed various social and political issues with Raut, signaling critical strategizing ahead of the polls. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), holds sufficient votes to secure at least one of the seven Rajya Sabha seats scheduled to open in April.

The Sena (UBT) has expressed interest in claiming the winnable seat, while Supriya Sule of the NCP (SP) has voiced her party's preference for Sharad Pawar's reappointment to the Upper House. The election is set for March 16, promising to test the alliance's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

 Global
2
Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

 India
3
Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against Elephant Attack

Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against E...

 India
4
Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026