Seizure of Venezuelan Government Plane Raises Diplomatic Tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the seizure of a Venezuelan plane in the Dominican Republic, marking the second such action by the U.S. recently. The move is part of ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and Venezuela's Maduro government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:13 IST
In a move signaling continued diplomatic friction, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio supervised the seizure of a Venezuelan government aircraft in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, as witnessed by a Reuters correspondent.
This is the second instance recently where the United States has taken control of a Venezuelan plane, reflecting ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's diplomatic approach towards Nicolas Maduro's regime in Venezuela.
The seizure highlights the growing strain in U.S.-Venezuela relations during a time of political turbulence and reflects broader regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
