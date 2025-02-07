Left Menu

Seizure of Venezuelan Government Plane Raises Diplomatic Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the seizure of a Venezuelan plane in the Dominican Republic, marking the second such action by the U.S. recently. The move is part of ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and Venezuela's Maduro government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:13 IST
Seizure of Venezuelan Government Plane Raises Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move signaling continued diplomatic friction, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio supervised the seizure of a Venezuelan government aircraft in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, as witnessed by a Reuters correspondent.

This is the second instance recently where the United States has taken control of a Venezuelan plane, reflecting ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's diplomatic approach towards Nicolas Maduro's regime in Venezuela.

The seizure highlights the growing strain in U.S.-Venezuela relations during a time of political turbulence and reflects broader regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025