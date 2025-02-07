Seizure of Venezuelan Government Plane Raises Diplomatic Tensions

In a move signaling continued diplomatic friction, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio supervised the seizure of a Venezuelan government aircraft in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, as witnessed by a Reuters correspondent.

This is the second instance recently where the United States has taken control of a Venezuelan plane, reflecting ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's diplomatic approach towards Nicolas Maduro's regime in Venezuela.

The seizure highlights the growing strain in U.S.-Venezuela relations during a time of political turbulence and reflects broader regional tensions.

