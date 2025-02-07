Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Plane Amid Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio supervised the seizure of a Venezuelan plane in the Dominican Republic due to violations of U.S. sanctions and export controls. The action marks continued U.S. pressure on the Venezuelan government, which it does not recognize as legitimate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the seizure of a Venezuelan aircraft in the Dominican Republic on Thursday. According to the U.S. State Department, the decision was based on violations of U.S. sanctions, export controls, and money laundering regulations.

This marks the second Venezuelan aircraft seized in the Dominican Republic in recent months. Rubio, concluding his Latin American tour, witnessed the Department of Homeland Security affix a warrant to the aircraft at a Santo Domingo airport, officially seizing it.

The State Department noted that the aircraft had been used by high-ranking Venezuelan officials under President Nicolas Maduro for international travel. Rubio has long advocated for sanctions against Maduro's regime and does not recognize him as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

