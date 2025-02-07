Left Menu

Justice Shift: Sanctions to Cartels

The U.S. Justice Department under President Trump is ending a sanctions enforcement task force initiated after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Resources will shift to combat drug cartels and gangs. The Task Force KleptoCapture aimed to target Russian oligarchs but will now redirect focus, affecting ongoing cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 03:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department, now under President Donald Trump, is formally disbanding Task Force KleptoCapture, an initiative focused on enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs. This decision was communicated via a memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi on her first day in office.

The task force, originally established under President Joe Biden, aimed to penalize associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin and enforce sanctions following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Its dissolution signals a policy shift towards funding combat against drug cartels and international gangs.

Although cases under the task force will proceed, they will no longer be centralized, raising questions about future charges against Russian facilitators. Trump's administration is focusing its resources on addressing illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

