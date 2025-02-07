Justice Shift: Sanctions to Cartels

The U.S. Justice Department, now under President Donald Trump, is formally disbanding Task Force KleptoCapture, an initiative focused on enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs. This decision was communicated via a memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi on her first day in office.

The task force, originally established under President Joe Biden, aimed to penalize associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin and enforce sanctions following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Its dissolution signals a policy shift towards funding combat against drug cartels and international gangs.

Although cases under the task force will proceed, they will no longer be centralized, raising questions about future charges against Russian facilitators. Trump's administration is focusing its resources on addressing illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking.

