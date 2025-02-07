Trump Sets Up White House Faith Office to Combat Anti-Christian Bias

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump made a significant announcement at the National Prayer Breakfast, revealing plans to establish a White House faith office. He stated that this office would be driven by a newly formed task force aimed at eradicating anti-Christian bias across federal agencies.

Trump's remarks emphasized unity, although he later adopted a more partisan stance at a second prayer event, celebrating recent policy changes he described as defeating 'woke culture.' He further outlined the task force's mission to tackle alleged discrimination against Christians within government departments such as the DOJ, IRS, and FBI.

This move comes as the Biden administration pursues strategies targeting anti-Muslim and anti-Arab bigotry, prompting discussions about the delicate balance between church and state as dictated by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

