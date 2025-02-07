Left Menu

Trump Sets Up White House Faith Office to Combat Anti-Christian Bias

Donald Trump announced the establishment of a White House faith office and a task force aimed at combating anti-Christian bias within the federal government. He signed an executive order at the National Prayer Breakfast, emphasizing the protection of Christian rights and religious liberties nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 04:28 IST
Donald Trump

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump made a significant announcement at the National Prayer Breakfast, revealing plans to establish a White House faith office. He stated that this office would be driven by a newly formed task force aimed at eradicating anti-Christian bias across federal agencies.

Trump's remarks emphasized unity, although he later adopted a more partisan stance at a second prayer event, celebrating recent policy changes he described as defeating 'woke culture.' He further outlined the task force's mission to tackle alleged discrimination against Christians within government departments such as the DOJ, IRS, and FBI.

This move comes as the Biden administration pursues strategies targeting anti-Muslim and anti-Arab bigotry, prompting discussions about the delicate balance between church and state as dictated by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

