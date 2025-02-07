NCAA Aligns with Trump: Transgender Ban Hits Women's Sports

The NCAA, America's collegiate sports governing body, has banned transgender women from participating in women's sports, aligning with a new executive order from President Donald Trump. This policy change, effective immediately, reflects a contentious stance that supporters argue supports fairness, but critics view as infringing on a minority's rights.

The previous NCAA policy allowed transgender women to compete under specific testosterone limits. President Trump announced the change with a triumphant social media post, declaring it a victory for female athletes. However, the change has already stirred major political controversy, woven into Trump's 2024 presidential campaign narrative.

Legal challenges are anticipated, particularly as the order threatens federal funding cuts for schools permitting transgender participation and seeks to influence international sports regulations. Organizations defending LGBTQ rights have roundly condemned these moves as discriminatory and unconstitutional.

(With inputs from agencies.)