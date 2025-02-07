Left Menu

NCAA Aligns with Trump: Transgender Ban Hits Women's Sports

The NCAA banned transgender women from competing in women’s sports, aligning with President Trump's executive order. The decision has sparked national political debates and legal challenges, affecting a small number of athletes and potentially impacting federal funding for schools allowing trans athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 05:44 IST
NCAA Aligns with Trump: Transgender Ban Hits Women's Sports

The NCAA, America's collegiate sports governing body, has banned transgender women from participating in women's sports, aligning with a new executive order from President Donald Trump. This policy change, effective immediately, reflects a contentious stance that supporters argue supports fairness, but critics view as infringing on a minority's rights.

The previous NCAA policy allowed transgender women to compete under specific testosterone limits. President Trump announced the change with a triumphant social media post, declaring it a victory for female athletes. However, the change has already stirred major political controversy, woven into Trump's 2024 presidential campaign narrative.

Legal challenges are anticipated, particularly as the order threatens federal funding cuts for schools permitting transgender participation and seeks to influence international sports regulations. Organizations defending LGBTQ rights have roundly condemned these moves as discriminatory and unconstitutional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025