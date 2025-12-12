Left Menu

Bipartisan House Vote Challenges Trump's Executive Order on Federal Workers' Rights

The House of Representatives passed a bill to restore collective bargaining rights for federal employees, challenging President Trump's earlier executive order. The legislation, supported by both Democrats and some Republicans, needs Senate approval to become law. The bill was a rare bipartisan move against Trump's directive targeting federal workers' union rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 05:01 IST
Bipartisan House Vote Challenges Trump's Executive Order on Federal Workers' Rights
  • Country:
  • United States

The House of Representatives took a significant step Thursday, with 20 Republicans joining Democrats to pass a bill aiming to reinstate collective bargaining rights for federal employees.

The legislation counters an executive order by President Donald Trump, issued in March, that sought to restrict such rights amid national security concerns.

While the bill's future in the Senate remains uncertain, its passage marks a decisive statement against Trump's approach, representing a divided Congress's effort to rebalance power dynamics affecting federal workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025