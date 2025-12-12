Bipartisan House Vote Challenges Trump's Executive Order on Federal Workers' Rights
The House of Representatives passed a bill to restore collective bargaining rights for federal employees, challenging President Trump's earlier executive order. The legislation, supported by both Democrats and some Republicans, needs Senate approval to become law. The bill was a rare bipartisan move against Trump's directive targeting federal workers' union rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 05:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
The House of Representatives took a significant step Thursday, with 20 Republicans joining Democrats to pass a bill aiming to reinstate collective bargaining rights for federal employees.
The legislation counters an executive order by President Donald Trump, issued in March, that sought to restrict such rights amid national security concerns.
While the bill's future in the Senate remains uncertain, its passage marks a decisive statement against Trump's approach, representing a divided Congress's effort to rebalance power dynamics affecting federal workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Discusses Global Denuclearisation with China and Russia
Trump's Diplomatic Challenge: Ceasefire Efforts in Thailand-Cambodia Conflict
Trump's AI Executive Order: A National Standard Set to Override State Laws
Trump's War on Narcotics: New U.S. Strikes Planned
Trump's Unofficial Pardon: Tina Peters' Election Fraud Saga