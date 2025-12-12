Bipartisan House Vote Challenges Trump's Executive Order on Federal Workers' Rights

The House of Representatives took a significant step Thursday, with 20 Republicans joining Democrats to pass a bill aiming to reinstate collective bargaining rights for federal employees.

The legislation counters an executive order by President Donald Trump, issued in March, that sought to restrict such rights amid national security concerns.

While the bill's future in the Senate remains uncertain, its passage marks a decisive statement against Trump's approach, representing a divided Congress's effort to rebalance power dynamics affecting federal workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)