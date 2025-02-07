Anticipated Putin-Trump Summit Discussions Yet to Begin

Russia and the United States have yet to open discussions about a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the Interfax news agency on Friday.

Speaking to Interfax, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that no preliminary contacts have been made concerning the necessity or logistics of a potential meeting, including where it might occur.

Both presidents have expressed a desire for a face-to-face meeting to address Trump's goal of hastening the end of the Ukraine conflict, although specifics remain undetermined.

