Anticipated Putin-Trump Summit Discussions Yet to Begin

Russia and the U.S. have not initiated discussions about a potential meeting between President Putin and President Trump. The Kremlin confirmed there had been no preliminary contacts regarding the necessity, location, or logistics of such a summit, though both leaders are eager to meet to discuss the Ukraine war.

Anticipated Putin-Trump Summit Discussions Yet to Begin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and the United States have yet to open discussions about a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the Interfax news agency on Friday.

Speaking to Interfax, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that no preliminary contacts have been made concerning the necessity or logistics of a potential meeting, including where it might occur.

Both presidents have expressed a desire for a face-to-face meeting to address Trump's goal of hastening the end of the Ukraine conflict, although specifics remain undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

