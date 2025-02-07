AAP Poised for Victory Amid Election Drama

On Friday, prominent leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) assembled at the residence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi to strategize ahead of the assembly election results, set to be announced the following day.

Among those present were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself, Kalkaji candidate Atishi, and Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha. Party MP Sanjay Singh emphasized the meeting's goal: achieving a decisive victory. AAP's Shahdara candidate, Jitender Singh Shunty, reiterated his support for Kejriwal and expressed confidence in forming the government.

AAP's Mustafabad candidate, Adil Ahmed Khan, criticized the BJP for using its agencies against the party, while Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to lure AAP candidates with incentives. Despite conflicting exit polls, AAP remains confident of winning the majority. The votes will be counted on February 8, amidst a tense political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)