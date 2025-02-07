Trump and Ishiba: Navigating Allyship Amidst Trade Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, aiming to bolster business and security relations amid a trade war with China. The meeting will focus on reducing Japan's trade surplus with the U.S., with discussions on tariffs, investments, and geopolitical stability also on the agenda.
As U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba prepare for their first meeting on Friday, the two allies aim to strengthen business and security ties. Both nations are cautious of China's increasing influence, and Trump's recent trade war poses additional challenges.
Japan, reliant on trade, is concerned about Trump's tariffs on China, yet shares a hawkish stance on China's territorial ambitions. Trump plans to discuss these with China's President Xi Jinping soon, but Japan remains wary of potential U.S.-China negotiations.
The Trump-Ishiba meeting may also address Japan's significant trade surplus with the U.S. as Tokyo considers concessions, such as buying more LNG and investing in the U.S. economy, while maintaining stability in key geopolitical areas like Taiwan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
