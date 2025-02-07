Delhi Political Tensions Escalate: BJP vs AAP

Amidst escalating tensions in Delhi's political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a strong rebuke against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh. BJP's Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva criticized the duo for alleging that his party is attempting to poach AAP's Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), describing them as having lost their "mental balance."

Sachdeva warned of potential legal action if AAP leaders fail to produce evidence supporting their claims. "Whether it's Sanjay Singh or any other AAP leader, they must provide proof for such serious allegations," Sachdeva told ANI. He also mentioned plans to bring the matter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. "BJP is poised to form a double-engine government in Delhi," he asserted, referencing past incidents involving AAP leaders.

The controversy erupted after Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had approached 16 AAP candidates with lucrative offers to defect. Sanjay Singh echoed these claims, advising AAP MLAs to document any interactions as evidence. Meanwhile, exit polls for the Delhi assembly show contradictory predictions, with one suggesting a BJP majority while others favor AAP. The results will be finalized on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)