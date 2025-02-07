Left Menu

Delhi Political Tensions Escalate: BJP vs AAP

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticizes AAP leaders for alleging BJP's attempted poaching of MLAs. Sachdeva demands evidence, threatens legal action, while AAP claims BJP is offering ministers and Rs. 15 crores to switch allegiance. Exit polls show mixed predictions; vote counting on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:59 IST
Delhi Political Tensions Escalate: BJP vs AAP
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst escalating tensions in Delhi's political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a strong rebuke against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh. BJP's Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva criticized the duo for alleging that his party is attempting to poach AAP's Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), describing them as having lost their "mental balance."

Sachdeva warned of potential legal action if AAP leaders fail to produce evidence supporting their claims. "Whether it's Sanjay Singh or any other AAP leader, they must provide proof for such serious allegations," Sachdeva told ANI. He also mentioned plans to bring the matter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. "BJP is poised to form a double-engine government in Delhi," he asserted, referencing past incidents involving AAP leaders.

The controversy erupted after Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had approached 16 AAP candidates with lucrative offers to defect. Sanjay Singh echoed these claims, advising AAP MLAs to document any interactions as evidence. Meanwhile, exit polls for the Delhi assembly show contradictory predictions, with one suggesting a BJP majority while others favor AAP. The results will be finalized on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025