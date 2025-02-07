Unrest in Bangladesh: The Battle Over Legacy and Stability

In Bangladesh, tension escalated as protesters launched attacks on properties linked to the Awami League, following a live online address by deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Notably, murals honoring the nation's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, were defaced or destroyed in numerous districts, as reported by local media.

The unrest saw residences of Awami League figures, including Sheikh Selim and Obaidul Quader, set ablaze. Security concerns delayed Fire Service responses, exacerbating damage. In several areas, demonstrators demolished murals of Sheikh Mujib, symbolizing a push against perceived authoritarianism.

The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, issued a stern warning against further acts of vandalism. Meanwhile, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party expressed concerns over national stability, urging decisive government action to maintain law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)